Chelsea Scope Out Timo Werner From Borussia Dortmund In Place Of Erling Haaland

Chelsea are desperate to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, for which they are reportedly considering a swap deal by exchanging Timo Werner, who has found it difficult to settle down at Stamford Bridge. The German striker joined the club following a £47.5 million fee from RB Leipzig last July. However, as a result of scoring just six goals in 35 Premier League appearances, Chelsea are keen on offloading the striker after just one season.

Chelsea considering an Erling Haaland Timo Werner swap deal

According to Sky Sports Germany, Chelsea are considering offloading Timo Werner following an awful season in front of goal. The German striker missed several chances and has failed to get up to speed at the London club. Although Werner still has four years left on his contract, Thomas Tuchel's side believes that offering him to Borussia Dortmund in a swap deal for Erling Haaland would be a better deal.

Signing Erling Haaland would require making him top earner

Erling Haaland has caught the radar of several top European clubs following a stunning first full season at Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian striker score 27 goals in just 28 Bundesliga games and a staggering 41 goals in as many matches in all competitions. Chelsea are well aware that if they are to sign Haaland over the summer, it would not only require a player plus cash deal, but they may also need to pay him more than top earner N'Golo Kante, who earns £290,000 a week.

Borussia Dortmund continues to reject Haaland swap deal offers

As per reports, Borussia Dortmund have entirely rejected the idea of a swap deal. Dortmund are well known to be a club that drives a hard bargain, as seen with the Jadon Sancho saga. It is speculated that Dortmund are looking for at least 175 million Euros to allow Haaland to leave. Meanwhile, it is important to note that the Norwegian has a release clause of 75 million Euros after the coming season. As a result, several transfer experts believe that a move for Haaland this summer is unlikely as BVB is not interested in a swap deal.