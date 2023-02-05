Chelsea Set To Seek Exemptions From Premier League's Spending Rules

Chelse is set to seek exemptions from the Premier League spending rules despite spending pretty lavishly in the last two transfer windows. Co-owner Todd Boehly bankrolled two mammoth transfer windows as their spending spree hit the £600 million barrier. They brought in Enzo Fernandez on the deadline day from Benfica in a deal worth a whopping £110 million.

Chelsea has been the highest spenders across Europe as the Blues have signed as many as 17 players in the last two transfer windows. But the Blues haven't matched their spending efforts on the pitch as they are still languishing in the 9th place with 30 points, a distant 12 points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United.

A Todd-Boehly-led consortium bought the club from Roman Abramovich as they splashed to the tune of £4.25 billion to take over the reins at the West London side. Boehly has tried to bridge the gap between Chelsea and the other Premier League biggies with his chequebook since the much-hyped takeover.

Following their record spending, the Blues will now seek exemptions from the Premier League spending rules as they would argue they were unable to have any income as their former owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government. According to the rules, a Premier League outfit can lose up to £105 million over a period of three years and the Premier League giants will now plead to the stakeholders in a bid to allow themselves a breather.

They were about to face a similar breach of rules in 2021 but the pandemic-induced season saved them as clubs were allowed special allowances to deal with their respective situations. They played a goalless draw with Fulham in the last match and will face West ham United in the Premier League in their next clash.

Chelsea transfer news: List of players bought by Chelsea in the last two windows

Wesley Fofana - €80.4m

Marc Cucurella - €65.3m

Raheem Sterling - €56.2m

Kalidou Koulibaly - €38m

Carney Chukwuemeka - €18m

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - €12m

Gabriel Slonina - €9.1m

Denis Zakaria - Loan

Mykhailo Mudryk - €70m

Benoît Badiashile- €38m

Noni Madueke- €35m

Andrey Santos- €12.5m

David Datro Fofana- €12m

João Félix- Loan

Gabriel Slonina- Loan returnee

Malo Gusto - €30m

Enzo Fernández Benfica - €121m