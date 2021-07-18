Chelsea To Bid £50 MN In An Attempt To Sign Bayern Munich Star Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea are expected to make a £50 million move for Bayern Munich's star striker Robert Lewandowski this summer according to a report by The Sun. Borrusia Dortmund have been unwilling to let go of Erling Haaland and it seems that Chelsea have now turned their efforts to try and sign the Polish captain instead.

Chelsea are in search of a striker after the departure of Olivier Giroud was confirmed on July 17 and Tammy Abraham reportedly on the market. They were initially looking to sign Haaland but Dortmund have refused to let go of the Norwegian striker and if the reports are to be believed then it looks like Chelsea are attempting to land the signature of Lewandowski.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their Champions League-winning squad and Lewandowski would be an excellent fit for the squad. The London-based club will be hoping to defend the Champions League title while also trying to fight for the Premier League, FA Cup, and the EFL Cup.

With just two years left on Lewandowski's deal, Bayern could be open to selling the 32-year-old if Chelsea can give a fair amount, and based on the report the Pole insists he wants out.

One of the most prolific goalscorers

Lewandowski is considered one of the best strikers of all time, as well as one of the most successful players in Bundesliga history. He has scored over 500 senior career goals for club and country.

After being the top scorer in the third and second tiers of Polish football with Znicz Pruszków, Lewandowski moved to top-flight Lech Poznań, helping the team win the 2009–10 Ekstraklasa.

In 2010, he transferred to Borussia Dortmund, where he won honours including two consecutive Bundesliga titles and the league's top goalscorer award. In 2013, he also featured with Dortmund in the 2013 UEFA Champions League Final.

Prior to the start of the 2014–15 season, Lewandowski agreed to join Dortmund's domestic rivals, Bayern Munich, on a free transfer. In Munich, he has won the Bundesliga title in each of his first seven seasons. Lewandowski was integral in Bayern's UEFA Champions League win in 2019–20 as part of a treble. He is one of only two players, alongside Johan Cruyff, to achieve the European treble, while being the top scorer in all three competitions.

In 2020, Lewandowski won the Best FIFA Men's Player Award and the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award. He has been named to the UEFA Team of the Year twice and the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season four times, and is the third-highest goalscorer in the history of the competition. Lewandowski has been named the VDV Bundesliga Player of the Season a record five times. He has scored over 270 goals in the Bundesliga, which is the second most behind Gerd Muller's 365 Bundesliga goals.

In the 2020–21 Bundesliga where he scored 41 goals in a single campaign, breaking Gerd Müller's previous Bundesliga record of 40 goals, set in 1971–72.

If Chelsea manage to pull off this transfer then they will most definitely be one of the favorites to lift the Premier League trophy for the 2021/22 season.

(Image Credits: @lewy_official - Twitter)