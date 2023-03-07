Chelsea Vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League In India, UK, US

Chelsea are all set to host Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match early on Wednesday morning. Dortmund defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of the fixture earlier last month. Ahead of contest, let's check out all the details related to the match.

When and where will the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund UCL match take place?

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Chelsea and Dortmund will take place on March 8, 2023, at 01:30 am (IST) and will be played at Stamford Bridge, the home stadium of the Blues.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund UCL match in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the Champions League match between Chelsea and Dortmund can tune in to Sony Sports Network for live coverage. The live telecast of the match will be shown on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, and Sony TEN 4. The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund UCL match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport 1 will show the live telecast of the UCL Round of 16 match between Chelsea and Dortmund. The live streaming of the game will also be available on BT Sport.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund UCL match in the US?

The live telecast of the Champions League match between Chelsea and Dortmund will be available on CBS, TUDN, and UniMas. The live streaming will be shown on FuboTV, Paramount+, and Univision.

Chelsea vs Dortmund: Predicted Starting XIs

Chelsea's Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kepa; Chalobah, Koulibaly, Fofana; James, Enzo, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Havertz, Felix.

Dortmund's Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Kobel; Wolf, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Can, Özcan, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus; Haller

Chelsea vs Dortmund: Full squads

Chelsea's squad: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Reece James (doubt), Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Denis Zakaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling.

Dortmund's squad: Gregor Kobel, Alexander Meyer, Ostrzinski, Unbehaun, Marius Wolf, Meunier, Felix Passlack, Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Soumaila Coulibaly, Guerreiro, Rothe, Emre Can, Salih Özcan, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Donyel Malen, Bynoe-Gittens, Sebastien Haller, Anthony Modeste.

