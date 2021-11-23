Chelsea Vs Juventus Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

Premier League giants Chelsea are all set to take on Serie A heavyweights Juventus in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on November 24 from Stamford Bridge.

As things stand in the Group H table after four games, Juventus currently lead with 12 points, three points ahead of Chelsea. While Bianconeri has already qualified, they would want to win this match to top the group. Meanwhile, the Blues would hope to get the victory to confirm their qualification into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League live and the Chelsea vs Juventus live stream details in India, the UK and the US.

Chelsea vs Juventus live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The Chelsea vs Juventus game will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Meanwhile, the Chelsea vs Juventus live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and JioTV. As for the live updates of all UCL matches, fans can track the official social media handles of the UEFA Champions League and the two teams in contention.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the UK?

Football fans in the UK wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League live can tune in to the BT Sports Network which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the match live using the BT Sport live stream. The match will kick off live at 9:00 PM BST on November 23.

Chelsea vs Juventus live stream details in the US

Unfortunately for US fans, there is no live telecast available of UEFA Champions League matches. However, fans can catch all the live-action using the live stream available on the Paramount+ app. The Chelsea vs Juventus game will kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

'That's life at Chelsea. They do it in a very impressive way.' 👏#UCL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 22, 2021

Chelsea vs Juventus team news

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva; Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount; Kai Havertz.

Injuries: Romelu Lukaku, Mateo Kovacic

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot; Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa.

Injuries: Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi

Doubts: Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini