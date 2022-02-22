Chelsea Vs Lille Live Stream: How To Watch Champions League Match In India, UK And US?

Leg 1 of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 will see LOSC Lille take a trip to London to lock horns against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, February 23, 1:30 AM IST.

Chelsea progressed to the Champions League Round of 16 by finishing as Group H runners-up behind Juventus while Lille reached the Round of 16 by winning Group G. In terms of recent form, Chelsea come into this clash after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 while Lille come behind a 0-0 draw over Metz. Here is where you can find the Chelsea vs Lille live stream, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Chelsea vs Lille Team News

In terms of team news, for Chelsea, Ben Chilwell is a long-term absentee and is out of the season with a knee injury while Callum Hudson-Odoi is out having received a knock. The team also have fitness concerns over Reece James, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount.

As for Lille, Angel Gomes will be missing out due to a calf injury and there are no other known injury concerns.

Chelsea vs Lille Possible starting line-ups

Chelsea Predicted XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Ziyech, Lukaku, Werner

Lille Predicted XI: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Weah, Andre, Sanches, Bamba; David, Yilmaz

Chelsea vs Lille LIVE Stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Chelsea and LOSC Lille live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Chelsea vs LOSC Lille match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on CBS, fuboTV and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate and additionally on the BT Sports app and BTSports.com.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 1:30 am IST