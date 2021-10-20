Chelsea Vs Malmo Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Match In India, US And UK?

The second day of matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) is set to feature another set of exciting matches. Reigning UCL champions Chelsea will take on Swedish outfit Malmo on Wednesday night. The match will take place at the iconic Stamford Bridge venue, with kick-off scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on October 21.

As things stand in the Group H table after two games, Chelsea are currently in second place with three points. Meanwhile, Malmo are currently in last place with 0 points and have failed to score a goal in any of the games. Ahead of what promises to be another scintillating clash, here is a look at how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in India, the UK and the US, and the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream details.

Chelsea vs Malmo team news

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku.

Malmo predicted line-up: Johan Dahlin, Moisander, Lasse Nielsen, Martin Olsson, Jo Inge Berget, Anders Christiansen, Sebastian Nanasi, Erdal Rakip, Bonke Innocent, Viljeko Birmacevic, Antonio Colak

How to watch Chelsea vs Malmo live stream in India?

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Chelsea vs Malmo live streaming, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live updates of the Chelsea vs Malmo game on the social media handles of the two teams and the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live in the US?

US football fans wondering how to watch the Chelsea vs Malmo live stream can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick-off live at 3:00 PM ET on October 20.

Fans wondering how to watch UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network. The Chelsea vs Malmo game will kick off live at 8:00 PM BST on October 20.

