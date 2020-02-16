The Debate
The Debate
Chelsea Vs Manchester United: Fernando Torres Recalls 2011 Stunner Against Red Devils

Football News

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Fernando Torres recalls the cheeky scoop he scored against David De Gea in the high-paced EPL encounter back in 2011.

Chelsea vs Manchester United

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on Monday night at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League standings but have been inconsistent over the course of the 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, Manchester United have seen a drop in form ever since Marcus Rashford's unfortunate injury before the January transfer window. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Chelsea vs Manchester United clash, former Blues striker Fernando Torres shared this throwback video from September 2011.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard on new signing Hakim Ziyech

Fernando Torres recalls stunner in Chelsea vs Manchester United clash

Fernando Torres scored a memorable goal in a Chelsea vs Manchester United clash back in 2011. Although his side ended up losing by a 3-1 margin, Fernando Torres ended a 148-day wait for a goal in what was a really turbulent period in his career as a forward. To roll in and chip the ball with the outside of the foot looks easy, but only because of Fernando Torres' finishing finesse. Don't we all miss vintage Fernando Torres?

Bruno Fernandes will be key in the Chelsea vs Manchester United match

