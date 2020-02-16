Chelsea Vs Manchester United: Fernando Torres Recalls 2011 Stunner Against Red Devils

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played on Monday night at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League standings but have been inconsistent over the course of the 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, Manchester United have seen a drop in form ever since Marcus Rashford's unfortunate injury before the January transfer window. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Chelsea vs Manchester United clash, former Blues striker Fernando Torres shared this throwback video from September 2011.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard on new signing Hakim Ziyech

Frank Lampard on Hakim Ziyech earlier today: 'He will be something different for us, so we’re excited. I know he’s not coming in now but I think it’s exciting for us as a club and for the fans to know that he’ll be here next year.' pic.twitter.com/vrwXHwikTq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 14, 2020

Fernando Torres recalls stunner in Chelsea vs Manchester United clash

Fernando Torres scored a memorable goal in a Chelsea vs Manchester United clash back in 2011. Although his side ended up losing by a 3-1 margin, Fernando Torres ended a 148-day wait for a goal in what was a really turbulent period in his career as a forward. To roll in and chip the ball with the outside of the foot looks easy, but only because of Fernando Torres' finishing finesse. Don't we all miss vintage Fernando Torres?

Bruno Fernandes will be key in the Chelsea vs Manchester United match

