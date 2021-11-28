Chelsea Vs Manchester United: Here's Cristiano Ronaldo's Shocking Record Against The Blues

Gameweek 13 of the Premier League sees Manchester United take a trip to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. Chelsea are currently atop the table with 29 points from 12 games, while Manchester United have blown hot and cold and find themselves ninth in the table with 17 points from 12 games. The team's poor run lately also saw them part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

While Manchester United haven't had the best of the seasons, one player that has been pretty impressive is Cristiano Ronaldo. The player has 10 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils since his return to the Premier League and is currently the club's highest goalscorer this season.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's record against the Blues is not so impressive, with the player having netted only once in the 15 times he's played against Chelsea 15 during his career. The player scored his only goal against Chelsea during the 2008 Champions League final, which finished 1-1 before United won on penalties.

This also makes Chelsea the team Cristiano Ronaldo has played the most against without ever scoring in any domestic competition (10 matches). In terms of results, the Portuguese captain has won three, drawn three and lost four of those Premier League clashes and while he never found the back of the net, managed to register two assists, one during the 2005-06 season and the other during the 2008-09 season after which he left Manchester United for Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Chelsea haven't had the best of records against Manchester United in the recent past and are winless in their last seven Premier League clashes against them.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Team News

In terms of the team news for today's clash, Chelsea will be without left-back Ben Chilwell, Serbia midfielder Mateo Kovacic and defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante.

For Manchester United Fred and Edinson Cavani are doubtful while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are out injured. The team will also be without skipper Harry Maguire who is facing a 3 match ban after being sent off against Watford last weekend. Luke Shaw who earlier sustained a head injury is also uncertain for the clash.

Image: AP