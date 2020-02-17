Chelsea Vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

Chelsea and Manchester United take on each other on Matchday 26 in the ongoing English Premier League. The Blues are fourth in the Premier League but have been inconsistent over the last couple of weeks and risk missing out on the UEFA Champions League next season. Meanwhile, Manchester United have been winless in their last three Premier League matches and are under pressure to bag all three points at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. Here are the Chelsea vs Manchester United live streaming details and match updates.

Frank Lampard offers insight into his thought process as Chelsea coach

'I’ve come back very keen and excited to hit this long run-in to the end of the season.' 👊 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 16, 2020

Can Chelsea hold on to the fourth spot in the Premier League standings?

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League matches at home against Manchester United. However, the Reds have already defeated Chelsea twice this season ( once in the Premier League and once in the League Cup). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to give new signings Odion Ighalo and Bruno Fernandes an opportunity to play as they gear up for a tough clash against a young and motivated Chelsea side. Will the Blues hold on to the fourth spot in the League standings or will Man Utd make it two wins in two against Chelsea in the Premier League this season?

Chelsea vs Manchester United live streaming details

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Monday night. The Chelsea vs Manchester United match is set to kick-off on Monday, February 17 (February 18, 2020, 1:30 AM IST). The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League game on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Can Anthony Martial get on the scoresheet at Stamford Bridge?

🗓 20 October 2018@AnthonyMartial bagged a brace on our #PL visit to Chelsea last season! ⚽️⚽️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/PnG1xpP3KJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2020

