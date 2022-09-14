Chelsea Vs RB Salzburg Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League In India, UK And US

Two-time champions Chelsea will play their first match under new manager Graham Potter against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea owners after losing to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 and Chelsea will now to look get their UCL campaign back on track after their loss to Zagreb in the opening round. Before the Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg, let's take a look at how to watch the live telecast and live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match in India, UK and US.

Where is the Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Champions League match being played at?

The Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Champions League will be played at the Stamford Bridge in London.

When will the Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Champions League match begin?

The Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg Champions League is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday in India.

How to watch the live telecast of Chelsea vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League match in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 in India. The football fans in India can enjoy the Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg Champions League by tuning into the live telecast on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How to watch the live streaming of Chelsea vs RB Salzburg Champions League match in India?

Indian football fans can also enjoy the Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg Champions League match by tuning into the live streaming on Sony LIV and Jio TV.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg Champions League match in UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg Champions League match on BT Sport 3HD and BT Sport Ultimate. The match will kick off at 8:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Red Bull SalzburgChampions League match in US?

Soccer fans in the United States can enjoy the live streaming of Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg Champions League match on Paramount+. The match will kick off at 3:00 pm EST on Tuesday.