Chelsea Vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL Match In India, US & UK?

Chelsea will welcome Tottenham to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 10 pm IST in a fixture on Matchday 23. Chelsea, the home side is currently placed 3rd in the table and comes into his fixture on the back of a 1-2 draw over Brighton & Hove Albion. Their opponents Tottenham find themselves 6th on the points table and come into this tie behind a 3-2 win over Leicester City.

Here is how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE stream, team news, and possible starting line-ups.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Team News

In terms of team news, the home side's players Trevor Chalobah and Reece James are back to training but are unlikely to make it to matchday. The team will also be without the services of Ben Chilwell who is out for the remainder of the season while Andreas Christensen and Edouard Mendy too will be unavailable

As for Tottenham, Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero are ruled out while the coach also said the camp does have a couple of fresh injury concerns but did not name anyone.

CHE vs TOT Possible starting line-ups

Chelsea Predicted XI: Kepa; Sarr, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Tottenham Predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kane, Lucas

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE stream in India, UK, and US

Premier League fans wondering how to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham game live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Chelsea vs Tottenham match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

As for those in the US, NBC will broadcast the game on TV and online via NBCSports.com while fans can also stream the game live on FuboTV video streaming service while those in the UK can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League channels.

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London, England

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 pm IST

(Image: AP)