Chelsea Vs West Ham United Live Stream: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match

Chelsea will be up against West Ham United at the Stamford Bridge Stadium on Saturday, In a bid to earn their third victory of the Premier League 2022 season. Heading into the match, Chelsea find themselves placed at 10th in the standings with two wins, one draw and two defeats. The team is coming off a 1-2 loss against Southampton in their last game.

On the other hand, West Ham are placed 14th in the EPL 2022-23 points table with one win, one draw and three defeats so far. Their last match against Tottenham Hotspur had ended in a 1-1 draw. While West Ham seek to continue their performance and convert it into another win, Chelsea will be hopeful of returning back to the winning ways.

Where is Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea vs West Ham United match being played?

The Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2022-23 match is slated to be played at Stamford Bridge in the United Kingdom.

When will the Premier League 2022-23, Chelsea vs West Ham United match begin?

The Chelsea vs West Ham, EPL 2022-23 match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on September 3, Saturday.

How to watch the live telecast of the EPL 2022-23, Chelsea vs West Ham United match in India?

Interested football fans can enjoy the Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League 2022-23 match on the live broadcast by Star Sports India. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select (English), Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 1 channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the EPL 2022-23, Chelsea vs West Ham United match in India?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League 2022-23 match on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

How to watch the live streaming of the EPL 2022-23, Chelsea vs West Ham United match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League 2022-23 match on Sky Sports Network at 3:00 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming of the EPL 2022-23, Chelsea vs West Ham United match in the US?

Soccer fans in the United States can watch the Chelsea vs West Ham United, Premier League 2022-23 match on the USA Network and fuboTV at 10:00 AM ET.