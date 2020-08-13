Chelsea's £47m Star Timo Werner Takes Girlfriend Out For A Date In Central London

Chelsea striker Timo Werner has been getting accustomed with the London localities, having arrived from RB Leipzig after the Blues sealed a £47 million transfer The Germany international was recently spotted on the streets in central London with his girlfriend Julia Nagler, but could not escape the lens of the paparazzi.

Timo Werner, girlfriend spotted on London streets

Timo Werner is seemingly getting used to the surrounding in his new home for the next few years. According to a report by Daily Mail, the Chelsea striker was seen exiting from a date at the swanky Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair alongside his long-term partner Julia Nagler. The Novikov was also visited earlier by his Chelsea teammate Hakim Ziyech and is one of the several restaurants in London that is participating in the 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme.

Timo Werner may have just joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig. But the German striker has wasted no time exploring London and all its delights with girlfriend Julia Nagler. The pair were spotted dining together at plush Mayfair restaurant Novikov on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/3Tpdtie6wP — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 12, 2020

According to the scheme, the Government of the UK will pay 50 per cent of all food and non-alcoholic drink costs between Mondays and Wednesdays in August. Other celebrities such as Liam Payne, Harry Kane and Dele Alli's girlfriend Ruby Mae were also spotted visiting the restaurant.

Premier League news: Timo Werner, girlfriend have been together for long

Timo Werner has been with Julia Nagler for several years and the pair made their first public appearance together at an RB Leipzig Christmas party in 2017. She was also present in the stands in Russia when the striker led the lines for Germany in their disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign. The 23-year-old is currently a university student at Stuttgart.

Premier League news: Kai Havertz to Chelsea?

Timo Werner signed for Chelsea after rumours linking him to Premier League champions Liverpool as well. The Reds could not spend the hefty amount demanded by Leipzig, with Chelsea subsequently swooping in to land the striker. The Blues also sealed the signing of AFC Ajax star Hakim Ziyech, while negotiations are underway to sign another German talent - Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. Meanwhile, Timo Werner is scheduled to mark his Premier League debut with the new season slated to kick off on September 12.

Image courtesy: Timo Werner Instagram