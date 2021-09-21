Chelsea's Alonso Says Taking Knee 'is Losing Strength'; Wants To Oppose Racism His Own Way

Chelsea's left wing-back Marcos Alonso has joined Wilfred Zaha in not taking a knee. The action of 'taking a knee' was started as a gesture against racism that many players had been facing in matches and it was usually done just before kick-off. Prior to the start of the current top-flight season, players from all 20 Premier League clubs said they would continue to take the knee as a symbol of their "unity against all forms of racism". Alonso's decision to not take the knee is not because he is racist, but because according to him, the movement is losing "a bit of strength" and that he would rather point to the badges that are on their jerseys that say 'No To Racism' as he is "fully against racism".

Alonso was quoted as saying by Chelseafc.com, "I am fully against racism and I’m against every type of discrimination and I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says 'No To Racism' like they do in some other sports and football in other countries. I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody. I just prefer to do it this way, it’s my way to do it, and maybe I think it’s losing a bit of strength the other way. So I just prefer to do it this way and to show I am fully supportive of fighting against racism. For now I prefer to point to the sleeve and that’s what I will do.

Alonso has not spoken to his teammates about this

He also mentioned that he had not spoken to any of his teammates, saying that he has a good relationship with all the players, he loves all of them, and that he did not think there was any need to talk to the players. He added that if he does need to speak to anyone, he will say the same thing he just told the media and does not think there would be any problems. He also said that he intends to maintain his stance for the rest of the season saying that for now he prefers to point to the sleeve and that is what he will do.

Crystal Palace's star forward Wilfred Zaha was one of the first players to voice his opinion against the concept of 'taking a knee', his belief is that taking a knee is "degrading".

(Image: AP)