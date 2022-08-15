Chelsea's Thiago Silva Lambasts Referee For Turning Blind Eye To Marc Cucurella Hair Pull

The Chelsea vs Tottenham Premier League match on Sunday was a heated affair with both managers being sent off after the match. Tottenham was able to rescue a point with Harry Kane scoring the leveller in injury time. However, the goal from the England skipper has its fair share of controversy with Chelsea skipper Thiago Silva claiming that Anthony Taylor missed a hair pull on Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella when the goal was scored.

Premier League 2022: Thiago Silva hits out at Anthony Taylor

Chelsea looked to have secured all three points with Reece James scoring the second goal for the blues. However, Kane saved the day for Spurs. with a terrific header. In the buildup to the second goal, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero looked to be clearly pulled Cucurella's hair in the penalty box with referee Taylor and VAR officials both choosing to ignore the incident. Thiago Silva posted on Instagram to highlight the incident, by uploading a picture of the incident with the caption in Portuguese which translated into "Haven't you seen this??? No way. Can you pull hair out?"

Premier League 2022: Chelsea vs Tottenham match highlights

Chelsea drew the first blood with new signing Kalidou Koulibaly putting the team ahead in the 19th minute by meeting a deep corner from Marc Cucurella with a stunning volley that flew high into the net for his first goal since joining from Napoli. Spurs levelled the score with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg finding the back of the net in the 68th minute with coach Tuchel furious that the goal was allowed, as he believed that Kai Havertz was been fouled in the build-up. Taylor decided against giving a foul when Kai Havertz was taken out by Rodrigo Bentancur.

He even clashed with Spurs coach Conte resulting in a yellow card for both coaches. Havertz then spurned a glorious chance to put Chelsea back in front but the Reece James reclaimed the lead in the 77th minute firing past Hugo Lloris from a pass by Raheem Sterling.However, Harry Kane's last-minute header not only equalised the score but earned Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 draw.