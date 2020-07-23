Chicago Vs Vancouver Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Chicago Fire FC will come up against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the MLS Is Back Tournament this week. The match will be played on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Here is the Chicago vs Vancouver prediction, live stream details, head-to-head stats, MLS is Back Tournament live details and MLS schedule.

Chicago vs Vancouver prediction: Chicago vs Vancouver live stream

The Chicago vs Vancouver live telecast in the USA will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The live broadcast for this game will not be available in India. However, the Chicago vs Vancouver live stream in India will be available on FanCode by Dream Sports. Here are the other Chicago vs Vancouver live stream details:

Chicago vs Vancouver live stream date: Thursday, July 23, 2020

Chicago vs Vancouver live stream time: 9 am ET (6.30 pm IST)

MLS is Back Tournament live: Chicago vs Vancouver prediction and preview

Chicago Fire FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC are the bottom-lying clubs in their group. While Chicago occupy the third spot in the table, Vancouver are placed fourth. Chicago have registered a victory and a defeat each. On the other hand, Vancouver FC are yet to register a victory in the past two games, losing on both occasions. Chicago were defeated 2-0 by San Jose in their previous clash.

Chicago vs Vancouver prediction: Chicago vs Vancouver h2h

The two teams have locked horns on four occasions in the recent past. The Chicago vs Vancouver h2h stats suggest that Vancouver have an upper hand, having bagged two victories so far. On the other hand, Chicago Fire have won just once, while the previous game between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw.

MLS is Back Tournament live: Chicago vs Vancouver prediction and team news

Chicago Fire FC have a completely fit squad, a benefit enjoyed by very few clubs in the tournament. Raphael Wicky is expected to field a similar line-up as that against San Jose with changes expected only in the backline. Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps FC have been one of the worst affected clubs, plagued by injuries this term. The likes of Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, and Fredy Montero will not be available for the manager, which could turn out to be a huge blow for the side.

Chicago vs Vancouver prediction

Considering recent form and injury updates, Chicago Fire are the favourites in this game.

Image courtesy: Chicago Fire FC Twitter