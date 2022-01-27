Chile Vs Argentina Live Stream: When And Where To Watch World Cup Qualifier?

The Chile Football Team will host Argentina at the Municipal de Calama in a CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers clash. Argentina has been in brilliant form under Lionel Scaloni and has confirmed its place in the World Cup in Qatar. The La Albiceleste are currently placed second in the table with 29 points from 13 games having won eight and drawn five. The team will look to continue their good run.

Meanwhile, Chile will look to get back to winning ways after losing 0-2 to Ecuador in their previous fixture. They are currently placed sixth in the table winning four, drawing four and losing six. The top four teams make it directly to the mega event and Chile will look to do all it can to get a point if not all three points and move closer to the top four.

World Cup Qualifiers: Chile vs Argentina live stream

There are no official broadcasters for the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL qualifiers in India and thus fans will also not be able to watch Chile vs Argentina match LIVE on TV or online. Fans however can follow the scores on the social media handles of both teams.

Chile vs Argentina Predicted XIs

Chile Predicted starting XI: Bravo; Isla, Medel, Maripan, Mena; Baeza, Aranguiz, Pulgar; Vargas, Brereton Diaz, Sanchez

Argentina Predicted starting XI: Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Acuna; Giovani Lo Celso, Parades, De Paul; Alvarez, L. Martinez, Angel Di Maria

Chile vs Argentina: Why is Lionel Messi not available for the Argentina vs Chile clash

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi had recently contracted COVID and thus has been given a break by the manager to fully recover and get back to his prime.

Speaking about the decision to rest Messi, Lionel Scaloni, the national team manager said, “Clearly we would love to have Messi here with us. I spoke to him and he told me that COVID hit him hard. It is key for him to get well, and that is why I decided that the best option was for him to stay at his club.”

