Chile Vs Paraguay: Prediction, Team News And Copa America 2021 Live Stream

Two-time winners Chile will take on last year's semi-finalists Paraguay in their final game of the Copa America 2021 group stage. The game will be played at the Estádio Nacional de Brasília and will kick off at 5:30 AM IST on Friday, June 25. Here's a look at how to watch Chile vs Paraguay on TV, Chile vs Paraguay head to head record, team news and our Chile vs Paraguay prediction.

Chile vs Paraguay prediction and preview

Chile are currently second in Group A with five points in their first three games of the Copa America 2021. La Roja settled for a 1-1 draw against Argentina and Uruguay while clinching a 1-0 win over Bolivia. Chile are almost certain to qualify for the knockouts but a positive result on Thursday will confirm their spot in the quarterfinals of the competition. Having clinched draws over the two most formidable sides in their group, Chile have seen their stock rise over the past few weeks and would be favourites to clinch three points.

⚽🏆 QUÉ JUEVES SE NOS VIENE... HOY ES #LAROJA ‼



📍 Último partido de la fase de grupos para Chile...



🇨🇱 vs. 🇵🇾

📅 Hoy, jueves 24 de junio

⌚ 20:00

🏟 Mané Garrincha | Brasilia

💻📲📺 @TNTSportsCL @canal13 @DIRECTVSports #VamosLaRoja pic.twitter.com/zOLB43ncLA — Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) June 24, 2021

Paraguay meanwhile are third in the table with a win and a loss in their two games so far. With a game against Uruguay left, Paraguay will look to clinch three points against Chile and boost their chances of qualification. La Albirroja sealed a 3-1 win over Bolivia in their opener, before going down to a 1-0 defeat to leaders and competition favourites Argentina. Paraguay will have their backs against the wall in this clash and Chile are expected to clinch a win.

Chile vs Paraguay head to head record

The record is even between Paraguay and Chile ahead of their clash in Copa America. Both teams have registered 27 wins each, while have played out nine draws so far. The last meeting between the two teams took place in August 2017 with Paraguay winning comfortably, putting three goals past the Chile defence without an answer.

Chile vs Paraguay team news

Chile will remain without key forward Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to miss the majority of the tournament with an injury picked up in training. Brian Brereton and Eduardo Vargas should lead the line, while Arturo Vidal and Charles Aranguiz should man the midfield. Paraguay should continue to field an unchanged side, despite their narrow defeat last time out, with no injury concerns.

Chile vs Paraguay team news: Predicted XIs

Chile: Bravo; Isla, Medel, Maripan, Mena; Vidal, Aranguiz, Pulgar; Brereton, Vargas, Meneses

Bravo; Isla, Medel, Maripan, Mena; Vidal, Aranguiz, Pulgar; Brereton, Vargas, Meneses Paraguay: Silva; Espinola, Gomez, Alonso, Arzamendia; Piris, Cubas; Angel Romero, Almiron, Alejandro Romero; Avalos

Chile vs Paraguay live stream: How to watch Chile vs Paraguay on TV?

Indian fans can watch Chile vs Paraguay live on the Sony Sports Network, which has the Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India rights. The Copa America 2021 live broadcast in India will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English with an alternative Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. The Chile vs Paraguay live stream in India will be available on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the tournament's official handles.

(Image Courtesy: Chile, Paraguay Twitter)