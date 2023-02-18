Christian Atsu: Tributes Pour In After News Of Ex-Chelsea Player's Tragic Demise In Turkey

Tributes have started flowing in as former Newcastle United player Christian Atsu has been found dead in the rubble of his Turkey home following the devastating earthquake that hit the country. The 31-year-old joined the Turkish club Hatayspor last year and he had been missing since the earthquake disrupted common people's lives. His agent Murat Uzunmehmet took to social media to confirm the death of the footballer.

Tributes from every corner of the world have been pouring in.

We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria.



Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian's family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event. pic.twitter.com/GLqXdd80Xl — Premier League (@premierleague) February 18, 2023

We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes.



A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.



Rest in peace, Christian. 🖤🤍 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2023

We are deeply saddened by today's news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives. pic.twitter.com/W3mWlMcAuf — Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2023

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2023

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester City are with Christian Atsu's family and friends, and everyone affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. https://t.co/VfEXFsouEX — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 18, 2023

Başımız sağ olsun.



Göçük altında kalarak hayatını kaybeden futbolcumuz Christian Atsu'nun cenazesi memleketi Gana'ya gönderilmek üzere yola çıkmıştır. Seni unutmayacağız Atsu. Mekanın cennet olsun güzel insan. Üzüntümüzün tarifi yok. Huzur içinde uyu. pic.twitter.com/2CSVfwfEuR — Hatayspor (@Hatayspor_FK) February 18, 2023

RIP my friend 💙💔 pic.twitter.com/9JdHBIQilH — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) February 18, 2023

🤍 #LUFC is deeply saddened to hear the news of Christian Atsu’s passing. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this time. RIP https://t.co/7yanGcM398 — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 18, 2023

The Ghana Football Association has received the sad news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.



May his Soul Rest in Peace! 🖤🕊️



📰: https://t.co/iJ38HQWPtv pic.twitter.com/6gjdkxlvzy — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 18, 2023

Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Christian Atsu.



Our thoughts and condolences are with his friends and family at this incredibly sad time. pic.twitter.com/S9ltZklxBq — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 18, 2023

Terrible sad news about Christian Atsu. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends #RIPChristian 😢🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Shay Given (@No1shaygiven) February 18, 2023

Ghana ministry confirms Christian Atsu's death

Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration issued a statement confirming the development and Christian Atsu's mortal remains will be now carried to his native country for the last rites. He donned the Newcastle United colours in 121 matches and netted eight goals for the Magpies.