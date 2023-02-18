Last Updated:

Christian Atsu: Tributes Pour In After News Of Ex-Chelsea Player's Tragic Demise In Turkey

31-year-old Christian Atsu joined the Turkish club Hatayspor last year and he had been missing since the earthquake disrupted common people's lives

Tributes have started flowing in as former Newcastle United player Christian Atsu has been found dead in the rubble of his Turkey home following the devastating earthquake that hit the country. The 31-year-old joined the Turkish club Hatayspor last year and he had been missing since the earthquake disrupted common people's lives. His agent Murat Uzunmehmet took to social media to confirm the death of the footballer.

Tributes from every corner of the world have been pouring in.

 

 

 

Ghana ministry confirms Christian Atsu's death

Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration issued a statement confirming the development and Christian Atsu's mortal remains will be now carried to his native country for the last rites. He donned the Newcastle United colours in 121 matches and netted eight goals for the Magpies.

