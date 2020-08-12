Christian Eriksen Backs Former Club Tottenham To 'take Care' Of New Signing Hojbjerg

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has sent out a special message of luck and success to Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well as to Tottenham Hotspur after Hojbjerg signed for his former club. The 25-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move to north London since January this year. Putting an end to the speculation, the Dane has finally signed a five-year contract to play under Jose Mourinho.

Christian Eriksen's message to Hojbjerg and Tottenham

Christian Eriksen left Tottenham in the January transfer window this year in search of a new challenge with Antonio Conte's plans well suited for the Danish midfielder. Eriksen wished luck to his Danish teammate Hojbjerg for his new stint with his former club. After four successful seasons with Southampton, Hojbjerg decided to take a step further in his professional career with the Tottenham move. Christian Eriksen tweeted: "Spurs, I know you know how to take good care of the Danes. So I'm sure you will do the same with Hojbjerg. Good luck."

@SpursOfficial i know you know how to take good care of the Danes. So im sure you will do the same with @hojbjerg23 good luck 👊🏻 https://t.co/46DM6OEzD3 — Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) August 11, 2020

Speaking after putting pen to paper on the Tottenham contract, Hojbjerg claimed that he wanted a club where he could continue to excel for several years to come. The former Saints man feels that Tottenham are the ideal club to fulfil that wish. He stated that he is excited and proud to have signed for Tottenham, further lauding the players, the manager as well as the setup at the club.

Hojbjerg's controversy at Southampton

Besides Southampton, Hojbjerg has also played for the likes of Bayern Munich and Schalke 04. Having joined Southampton in 2016, he managed 134 appearances across all competitions, while registering five goals during this period. His time with the Saints revolved around controversy. The midfielder was appointed the club captain in December 2018 but was later stripped off it in June this year after he publicly spoke of his desire to leave the club.

Christian Eriksen joined Inter in January

Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen was one of the important pillars at Tottenham having spent seven seasons in north London. The playmaker, however, failed to get his hands on any silverware during his time with Spurs. When his contract was set to end in June this year Eriksen decided to join Antonio Conte's project at Inter Milan in January. Inter are currently fighting for silverware in the Europa League.

Image courtesy: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Twitter