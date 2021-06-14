Christian Eriksen Collapse: Inter Refute Rumours Of Covid Vaccine Behind Health Concern

The untimely collapse of Christian Eriksen in the game on Saturday due to a sudden cardiac arrest against Finland has raised a number of questions since the Denmark midfielder was believed to be fully fit with no heart concerns prior to the game. While the medical professionals are yet trying to figure out the cause of the Christian Eriksen collapse, there have been several rumours floating around that the Inter Milan midfielder may have been given the vaccine which may have led to complications. So, 'did Christian Eriksen take Covid vaccine?' or 'did Christian Eriksen have Covid?' are the top rumours to which Inter have responded.

Horrifying Christian Eriksen collapse episodic details revealed

Christian Eriksen, 29, collapsed near the touchline in the 42nd minute when he was looking to receive a throw-in. As soon as the Denmark midfielder went down, players from both sides called for the medical team to come onto the pitch to inspect Eriksen. The Inter Milan midfielder was given life-saving CPR and chest compressions before being taken to the hospital.

The medics that saved Eriksen's life. The true heroes on the pitch. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/TIVwDFGSHG — Laurence Irwin (@Laurence_Irwin) June 13, 2021

Speaking of the incident the Denmark team's doctor, Morten Boesen, said in a news conference that Eriksen "was gone" before he received treatment from the medics. "He was gone, and we did cardiac resuscitation. It was a cardiac arrest. How close were we [to losing Eriksen]? I don't know. We got him back after one defibrillator, so that's quite fast. I'm not a cardiologist, so the details I will leave to the experts at the hospital."

Did Christian Eriksen take Covid vaccine? Did Christian Eriksen have Covid? Inter Milan answer top frequently raised rumours

Inter Milan doctor tells AP: Eriksen never contracted COVID-19, has no medical conditions that he’s aware of and has passed every medical exam without problem since joining Inter in January 2020. https://t.co/wVoyerZMMl — Michael A. Giarrusso (@MichaelG1) June 13, 2021

With Christian Eriksen having suffered such grave concerns, questions have been raised against Inter Milan's health assessments. In response, both the Inter doctor and director explicitly stated that Eriksen neither contracted Covid-19 nor had any medical conditions prior to his joining Inter in January 2020. Inter director Giuseppe Marotta told Rai Sport, "He didn't have Covid and wasn't vaccinated either."

Christian Eriksen collapse not the first witnessed in football: Fabrice Muamba recalls painful memories of cardiac arrest

After watching the Christian Eriksen video, former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba recalled painful memories of the cardiac arrest he faced himself. After watching Christian Eriksen collapse live on television, Muamba said, "There's a feeling that you don't want to relive again. Those are the feelings that I have put down right to the back, and to see somebody going through it, you are just like, 'Please come through', and whatever else happens will be a bonus." Muamba was left speechless like most of the sports fans around the world as several feared the worst could take place. Thanks to the prompt response of the players, referee, medical team and doctors, Eriksen is believed to be in a stable condition currently.