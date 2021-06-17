Christian Eriksen Health Update: Danish Star To Have An ICD After Specialists Recommend

Denmark national team has shared a Christian Eriksen health update revealing that the Inter Milan player is set to undergo yet another surgery and have a heart starter implemented following his cardiac arrest during Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland last Saturday.

What happened to Christian Eriksen?

Christian Eriksen sent shock waves among fans and people across the globe after the 29-year-old midfielder suddenly fell to the ground while trying to receive a ball from a throw-in at the brink of halftime. The former Spurs star was provided with immediate on-pitch treatment as fans remained in shock with the events that transpired. He was soon rushed to a hospital with the match temporarily suspended due to a medical emergency.

With speculations doubting what happened to Christian Eriksen, Denmark international football team doctor, Dr Morten Boesen, held a press conference to clear the air, revealing that the claims of Christian Eriksen cardiac arrest were indeed true. He went on to state how Eriksen "was gone" and that a combination of CPR and an electric shock from a defibrillator played a crucial role in the Inter Milan midfielder's survival with the on-site medical team doing an important job in saving the life of the Denmark star.

Christian Eriksen health update

Morten Boesen has released a statement providing a health update on the 29-year-old player which has been shared across by the official Twitter account of the Denmark international football team. It reveals how the Denmark football team doctor has been in contact with the cardiac specialists and was quoted saying that the Inter Milan playmaker has been through different heart examinations while remaining hospitalised and continuing his recovery. Adding how he has consulted and taken the opinion of heart specialists "nationally and internationally", a further course of treatment has been decided for the player.

Update regarding Christian Eriksen.



Morten Boesen shares how the Christian Eriksen ICD has been decided as the recommended treatment for the Inter Milan star, with the 29-year-old midfielder said to have agreed upon the recommended treatment as well. The ICD device is a heart starter that is deemed necessary after the Christian Eriksen cardiac arrest to avoid any further irregular rhythm disturbances. The doctor went on to encourage the fans, followers and everyone to give Eriksen and his family some peace and privacy.

Eriksen is joined by his wife, parents and few other members of his family at the hospital and is expected to spend some time in recovery while getting more tests before being discharged. The 29-year-old had earlier revealed how he will be cheering up for his team from the hospital as they lock horns against Belgium in the second group stage clash of the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign on Thursday.

Image Source: Eriksen/Instagram