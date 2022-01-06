Christian Eriksen Reveals Details Of Mid-game Collapse At Euro 2020: 'I Felt Distant'

Danish football star Christian Eriksen has finally revealed the details of his collapse, which he suffered during the Euro 2020 game against Finland. Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game and collapsed on the pitch while playing the group-stage match at last year's UEFA Euro Cup. Eriksen was provided with immediate medical support and was taken off the ground on a stretcher. Weeks later, Eriksen underwent a successful operation, which was conducted to implant a cardioverter-defibrillator device.

"I remember the ball hitting me. I feel like I'm delivering with the shin. It feels a little cramped in the calf. And then I am gone," Eriksen said about his collapse during the Euro 2020 clash against Denmark.

Eriksen stated he doesn't recall anything about the time he was unresponsive for a few minutes while laying on the ground since he was completely blacked out. The Danish footballer said when he woke up after a couple of minutes, he could see people standing all around him, adding "I could hear their voices". Eriksen also described how, while being carried away off the ground, he corrected one of the doctors. When Eriksen heard his doctor pronounce his age incorrectly by claiming he was 30, he immediately corrected him and stated, "No, I'm 29. Now relax".

"Completely. When I wake up, it's like waking up from being very distant. It's not like a dream. I do not remember anything. In dreams, one usually remembers parts of it. I could remember nothing from when I was gone. I just felt distant. I had to struggle with my breathing. I started with my eyes closed. And then quietly I start to see people standing all the way around me. All the doctors standing around me. I could hear their voices. I get a sign in my head and say "move it". Even our doctor says, "he's 30." And I correct him right away and say, "No, I'm 29. Now relax." I was conscious right away." Eriksen said.

Where is Eriksen?

Meanwhile, Inter Milan has parted ways with Eriksen to allow him to continue his career outside Italy. Eriksen was barred from playing competitive football in Italy after his collapse during the Euro 2020. Eriksen was fitted with a defibrillator after the shocking incident on the field at Euro 2020, which barred him from playing in Italy as the country's rules prohibit any player from participating in competitive matches while wearing such a device. It is believed that the 29-year-old is currently training in Odense, with the hope of moving elsewhere in the winter transfer window.

Image: Instagram/@herrelandsholdet