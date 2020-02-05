Union Budget
Christian Eriksen Says He Joined Inter Milan Because They Are More Likely To Win Trophies

Football News

Christian Eriksen created a lot of controversy with his interview. He claimed that he joined Inter Milan because they are more likely to win trophies.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen enjoyed a strong run (six season) in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur. However, he failed to win any silverware playing under Mauricio Pochettino and co. The Danish maestro left Tottenham in the January transfer window and joined Inter Milan in order to play for Antonio Conte. He has just six months left on his Tottenham contract. In his recent interview with BBC Sport, Christian Eriksen made some startling claims explaining why he opted against renewing his current contract.

Dele Alli admits that he will miss Christian Eriksen at Tottenham

I joined Inter Milan because they are more likely to win trophies, says Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen, who scored 51 goals in 226 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions, played a key role for the side last season. He helped Tottenham make their way to the UEFA Champions League finals. However, the Danish star admitted that he was looking for a new challenge. He pushed for a move away from North London. He finally got what he wanted when Inter Milan parted with €17 million to bring him to Italy last month. Now, Chrisitan Eriksen claims that one of the major driving forces behind his decision to come to Inter Milan and play under Antonio Conte was to win trophies. The Nerazzurri are second in the Serie A and trail Juventus by three points in the race for the Scudetto title. 

Jose Mourinho's comments on Christian Eriksen and Steven Bergwijn

