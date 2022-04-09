Clermont Foot Vs PSG Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are all set to take on Clermont Foot in their next league match at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium on Saturday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 AM IST on April 10.

Ahead of what promises to be another entertaining clash in France's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, the US, and the UK, and the Clermont Foot vs PSG live stream details.

Clermont Foot vs PSG live stream details in India

Indian fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the Viacom 18 network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Clermont Foot vs PSG live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch Ligue 1 matches live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. As for the Clermont Foot vs PSG live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sports app. The match will begin live at 9:00 PM BST on Saturday, April 9.

Clermont Foot vs PSG live stream details in the US

US fans can watch Ligue 1 matches by tuning in to beIN Sports USA. As for the Clermont Foot vs PSG live stream, fans can watch it on Fubo TV. The match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 9.

Ligue 1 table update: PSG lead by 12 points

After 30 matches, PSG have scored 68 points and have a 12 point lead from second-placed Rennes, who have played a game more. Meanwhile, Marseille are level on points with Rennes in third, with Strasbourg and Nice in fourth and fifth respectively with 51 points each.

Clermont Foot vs PSG team news

Clermont Foot: Ouparine Djoco, Akim Zedadka, Alidu Seidu, Florent Ogier, Jean-Claude Billong, Saif-Eddine Khaoui, Yohann Magnin, Jason Berthomier, Jodel Dossou, Mohamed Bayo, Jim Allevinah

PSG: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Georginio Wijnaldum, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar