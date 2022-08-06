Clermont Foot Vs PSG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ligue 1 In India, US And UK?

Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain are all set to begin their 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign with a game against each other on Sunday. Both sides will be eager to start the new season on a winning note, however, PSG are clear favourites ahead of the match. The defending champions have just one injury concern in the form of Kylian Mbappe.

Where is the Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match taking place?

The Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain will take place at Stade Gabriel Montpied Stadium in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

How to watch the Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain will be carried by Sports 18 TV channel in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Voot app and JioTV app. The match will begin at 12:30 a.m. IST on Sunday in India.

How to watch the Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match in the US?

Football fans in the United States can tune in to beIN Sports to watch the live telecast of the Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Fubo TV app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m ET in the US.

How to watch the Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 match in the UK?

The live telecast of the Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot and Paris Saint-Germain will be available on BT Sport 1 TV channel in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be carried by the BT Sport network in the United Kingdom. The match is slated to begin at 8:00 p.m. local time in the UK.

Clermont Foot vs Paris Saint-Germain: Predicted lineups

Clermont Foot's Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1): Mory Diaw; Alidu Seidu, Mateusz Wieteska, Florent Ogier, Neto Borges; Johan Gastien, Maxime Gonalons; Jodel Dossou, Jason Berthomeir, Jim Allevinah; Komnen Andric

Paris Saint-Germain's Predicted Lineup (3-4-1-2): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos; Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Nuno Mendes; Lionel Messi; Leandro Paredes, Neymar Jr