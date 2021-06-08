COL Vs ARG Dream11: Colombia Vs Argentina Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Argentina will look to continue their unbeaten run in their World Cup qualifying campaign when they travel to the Estadio Metropolitano to square off against Colombia in their next game. The game between the two South American giants is scheduled to kick-off live at 6:00 PM local time on Tuesday, June 8 (Wednesday, June 9 at 4:30 AM IST). Here is a look at the COL vs ARG Dream11 prediction, top picks and our COL vs ARG Dream11 team.

COL vs ARG preview

Colombia arrive into this game on the back of an excellent 3-0 win over Peru. Yerry Mina opened the scoring for the visitors and second-half goals from Mateus Uribe and Luis Diaz ensured that Colombia emerged victorious. With that win, Reinaldo Rueda's side broke a three-game winless run (2D 1L) in the qualifying group. Although Colombia are still sixth in the group, they could move as high as third if they were to win against Argentina.

On the other hand, Argentina are yet to suffer a defeat in this round of qualifying. Lionel Scaloni's men were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Chile in their previous game. After four matches played, Argentina have picked up 10 points and are currently second in the table, four behind leaders Brazil, who have won all five games so far.

COL vs ARG predicted starting line-ups

Colombia: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Mateus Uribe, Luis Diaz; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria; Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

COL vs ARG top picks

Colombia: Juan Cuadrado, Yerry Mina

Argentina: Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi

COL vs ARG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: David Ospina

Defenders: Yerry Mina, Davinson Sanchez, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Juan Cuadrado, Luis Diaz, Leandro Paredes

Forwards: Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Messi, Duvan Zapata

COL vs ARG Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Argentina will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above COL vs ARG Dream11 prediction, COL vs ARG match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The COL vs ARG Dream11 team and COL vs ARG Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.