Bundesliga: Kingsley Coman Returns To Training For Bayern Munich After A Minor Injury

Bayern Munich winger Kinglsey Coman was back in training for the Bavarians after he suffered an injury during the International break. Coman had to be subbed off in the 88th minute of the match between France and Moldova. He was sent back early by the France national team due to his injury.

ℹ Kingsley #Coman picked up a muscle injury on international duty and has therefore left the France squad early. https://t.co/QIB15tb61j#FCBayern — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 16, 2019

France have qualified for the Euro

France went on to win the match 2-1. However, Coman missed the team’s next clash against Albania in which France registered a 2-0 away win. France has already qualified for Euro 2020 having won eight matches while drawing and losing one each.

Positive news from Säbener this morning 👍



Kingsley #Coman was out doing some running today after leaving the France squad early 🏃‍♂️#FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/oHi655UJdr — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 19, 2019

Coman back on the pitch for Bavarians

Kingsley Coman has made 10 Bundesliga appearances so far this season and scored just once. Bayern has reportedly revealed that Coman had only a minor case of neurogenic muscle hardening. Hence, the player was back on the pitch. It is believed that the player could be available for Bayern’s next league game against Fortuna Düsseldorf to be played on November 24.

The Bundesliga champions are placed third in the league table, four points behind league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach. The team has been witnessing managerial transition since the sacking of Niko Kovac after the team’s 5-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt. Coman has also been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena. Manchester City would reportedly demand Coman in return if Bayern offered to sign Leroy Sane.

