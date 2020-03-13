Coronavirus In Football: Complete List Of Players And Managers Who Have Tested Positive

The Coronavirus outbreak has breached the world of football in the last week. The first confirmed Coronavirus case was reported in Germany when Bundesliga 2 side Timo Hubers tested positive for the Covid-19 strain. The next positive case came in from Italy with Serie A side Juventus reporting that Daniele Rugani tested positive for the deadly disease earlier this week.

The Premier League was hit with its first positive case on Thursday when Leicester City revealed that an unnamed player tested positive for the disease. Former Manchester City assistant coach and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was the next high-profile name to test positive during the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic.

Coronavirus in football

Coronavirus live updates

List of players who have tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) until March 12, 2020

Timo Hubers (Hannover)

Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

Jannes Horn (Hannover)

Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria)

Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea)

Coronavirus live updates

Bournemouth, Everton confirm that squad members are placed in isolation due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Bournemouth have confirmed the Artur Boruc and four first-team members of staff are self-isolating after displaying symptoms of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/0RxBLlj6Ty — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 13, 2020

🔵 | Club Statement. — Everton (@Everton) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus in football: Coronavirus live updates

After Mikel Arteta tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, Chelsea revealed that young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi also tested positive for the disease. Leicester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City had already placed their squad on self-isolation programs. Everton and Bournemouth are the latest Premier League clubs to place their players under quarantine due to Coronavirus concerns. The English Football Association has suspended the Premier League until the first week of April as per an official announcement on Friday.

