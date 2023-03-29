CONCACAF Nations League 2023: Updated Points Table & Standings After Costa Rica Vs Panama

The group stage of the CONCACAF Nations League 2023 concluded on Wednesday morning with Panama's 1-0 win against Costa Rica. The game seemed to be headed toward a draw before Jose Fajardo scored in the 77th minute of the game. The visitors then defended their lead at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica to emerge as the winners.

Earlier in the day, Canada defeated Honduras by 4-1 at the BMO Field in their homeland after Cyle Larin scored an early brace. This happened a day after the USA managed to earn a 1-0 win over El Salvador on Tuesday. Meanwhile, earlier on March 27, Mexico and Jamaica returned with a 2-2 draw from the dramatic clash at the Estadio Azteca.

What is the CONCACAF Nations League?

The CONCACAF Nations League can be termed as the North American version of the UEFA Nations League. The tournament was launched in 2019, and the USA was crowned its first champion in June 2021. A total of 41 teams play in the tournament after they are divided into three tiers - 12 in League A, 16 in League B, and 13 in League C.

Having said that is worth noting that Mexico became the first team to qualify for the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final, scheduled to be held in June. Here’s a look at the Nations League (League A) standings after the Costa Rica vs Panama match.

CONCACAF Nations League 2023: Group A points table

Teams Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats GD Points Mexico 4 2 2 0 5 8 Jamaica 4 1 3 0 2 6 Suriname 4 0 1 3 -7 1

CONCACAF Nations League 2023: Group B points table

Teams Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats GD Points Panama 4 3 1 0 8 10 Costa Rica 4 2 0 2 0 6 Martinique 4 0 1 3 -8 1

CONCACAF Nations League 2023: Group C points table

Teams Matches Played Wins Draws Defeats GD Points Canada 4 3 0 1 8 9 Honduras 4 2 0 2 -2 6 Curacao 4 1 0 3 -6 3

CONCACAF Nations League 2023: Group D points table