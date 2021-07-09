Conor McGregor Attempts To Kick Dustin Poirier At UFC 264 Press Conference

The Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy is two days away and Mcgregor's latest action during the pre-match press conference has added more spice to the upcoming fight. With the bout between the two currently locked at 1-1, the final chapter which will be fought in T-Arena, Las Vegas will give a clear picture of who will reign supreme amongst the two. McGregor had won against Poirier back in September 2014, but ‘The Diamond’ (Poirier) got his revenge in January this year.

Conor McGregor unleashes kick on Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 pre-match press conference

Ahead of the UFC 264 fight both the fighters faced off in the pre-match press conference which ended with McGregor attempting to get a kick on Poirier. In the video which was uploaded on UFC Twitter handle, UFC president Dana White can be seen trying to keep both McGregor and Poirier away from each other, however, the Irish fighter unleashed his deadly left kick which seems to have hit White rather than his opponent.

During the press conference, Dustin Poirier was asked about his thoughts regarding his fight against McGregor to which he said that he is facing a man who he has already defeated and is capable of doing it once again. On the other hand, McGregor said that he loves to come in UFC defy the odds and do the unthinkable to put up a great show. Ahead of the fight McGregor spoke to ESPN in a video interview in which he claimed "I'm coming in to kill this man," McGregor said. "I'm coming in with vicious intent here. Mortar shots. What else can I say? That's the way it is. ... I'm looking to take this man out cold."

Conor McGregor involves Dustin Poirier wife Jolie Poirier ahead of big fight

On Wednesday Conor McGregor took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of what looks like an Instagram direct message request from Dustin Poirier wife, Jolie Poirier. It is still not clear whether the screenshot of the message is even real. Foxsports in their article has reported that Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier wife Jolie Porieir have some history with the former featherweight and lightweight double-champion champion agreeing to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s charity, the Good Fight Foundation. Jolie was grateful for his kindness and personally thanked McGregor backstage after the fight. Speaking about the incident Jolie said, "I just wanted to say thank you so much,".

Credit: @UFC / Twitter