Conor McGregor Invited To Train With Real Madrid By Sergio Ramos After Skilful Display

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos and UFC icon Conor McGregor have established themselves as legends of their respective sports, having achieved immense success in their careers. The two sporting superstars enjoy a great relationship, which was once again on display when Ramos invited McGregor to train with the Real Madrid squad ahead of their clash with Manchester City in the Champions League.

Sergio Ramos invites Conor McGregor to Real Madrid training

Sergio Ramos reached out to Conor McGregor recently on Twitter when he tweeted a video of himself celebrating the UFC icon's way after a stunning goal in Real Madrid training. Ramos asked for McGregor's opinion on his strut celebration as well. This was followed by McGregor posting a series of videos on Instagram. In the video, the Irishman is seen taking shots on goal with a similar caption.

Sergio Ramos was seemingly impressed with the Conor McGregor football video. The Real Madrid skipper responded saying, "Top class, mate! Fancy a training session at Real Madrid? More than welcome to join us anytime." McGregor, in turn, responded in the affirmative, saying "My brother, thank you! The next time I am in Madrid I would be honoured."

Conor McGregor heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite accepting Real Madrid's training session, Conor McGregor is a self-confessed Manchester United fan and has idolised Roy Keane. During an interaction with FIFA.com, McGregor claimed that he was more of a player than a viewer, but Man United were his favourite team. He asserted that he was attracted by the winning mentality and the success of the Red Devils.

McGregor also heaped praise on Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo during the same interview. He lauded the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as a phenomenal athlete, person, and entrepreneur. He claimed that Ronaldo's professionalism, discipline, dedication and perfectionist attitude inspired many young children to pick up football.

Conor McGregor announces retirement

Last month, Conor McGregor brought about an end to his professional career. The former UFC fighter took to Twitter to announce his sudden decision to call it quits. McGregor later gave an interview to ESPN where he claimed MMA just "didn't excite" him anymore. He also posted an image with his mother, suggesting that the picture was clicked during one of his world title victories in Las Vegas.

Image courtesy: McGregor/Ramos Twitter