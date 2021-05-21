Copa America 2021 Schedule, Fixtures And Live Stream Details For Fans In India

The highly-anticipated 2021 Copa America to be held in Argentina will get underway in less than a month, after being postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak a year ago. This will be the 47th edition of the tournament that brings together the South American nations since 1916, being the oldest national team football competition in history. Here's a look at the Copa America 2021 schedule, how to get Copa America 2021 ttickets, Copa America 2021 fixtures and Copa America 2021 live stream India details.

Copa America 2021 schedule and preview: Colombia removed as co-hosts amid political unrest in nation

The Copa America 2021 tournament will take place in Argentina from June 13th till July 10, 2021. However, on Friday, it was confirmed that Colombia was removed as co-hosts amid ongoing protests against Colombian President Ivan Duque. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place from 12 June to 12 July 2020 as the 2020 Copa America but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BREAKING: Colombia will no longer host the Copa America, CONMEBOL has announced, as political unrest continues in the country. pic.twitter.com/3J4kbmHBvM — Goal (@goal) May 21, 2021

The last edition of the Copa America that took place in Brazil in 2019 was conquered by the hosts and Neymar and co. will be looking to defend their title this campaign. The Copa America frequently hands an invitation to other nations to take part in the competition. Australia and Qatar, who were invited for this event before the pandemic changed the whole situation, stepped down, so only the South American teams will be participating, with the schedule being shortened.

Copa America 2021 fixtures: Group stage games

The 10 teams are split into two groups of five, with the top four progressing to the quarter-final stage. As per the Copa America 2021 fixtures, Group A consists of Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay while Group B consists of Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru.

Match 1: Argentina vs Chile

Match 2: Paraguay vs Bolivia

Match 3: Brazil vs Venezuela

Match 4: Colombia vs Ecuador

Match 5: Chile vs Bolivia

Match 6: Argentina vs Uruguay

Match 7: Colombia vs Venezuela

Match 8: Peru vs Brazil

Match 9: Uruguay vs Chile

Match 10: Argentina vs Paraguay

Match 11: Venezuela vs Ecuador

Match 12: Colombia vs Peru

Match 13: Bolivia vs Uruguay

Match 14: Chile vs Paraguay

Match 15: Ecuador vs Peru

Match 16: Colombia vs Brazil

Match 17: Argentina vs Bolivia

Match 18: Uruguay vs Paraguay

Match 19: Ecuador vs Brazil

Match 20: Venezuela vs Peru

Copa America 2021 live stream details: How to watch Copa America 2021 in India?

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired exclusive television and Copa America 2021 live stream India rights, which is across the Indian sub-continent as well. The live stream of the games will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of the teams. When it comes to the Copa America 2021 tickets, they are available for fans on Stubhub across the world.

Image Credits - Neymar, Leo Messi, Luis Suarez Instagram