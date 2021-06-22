Copa America Results And Highlights: Argentina Seal QF Berth, Chile Held By Uruguay

Argentina confirmed their place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Copa America on Monday as Papu Gomez's goal in the 10th minute was enough to seal a 1-0 win over Paraguay. Meanwhile, Uruguay and Chile played out a 1-1 draw at the Arena Pantanal. Here's a look at the Copa America results and highlights from the games that took place on Monday.

Copa America highlights: Argentina seal QF berth with win over Paraguay

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina ensured qualification into the quarterfinals of the 2021 Copa America with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay. Papu Gomez's early goal was enough to ensure that Argentina had qualified into the next stages of the competition. It was also Argentina's second 1-0 victory in a row and their 16th match without defeat since losing in the Copa America semifinal in 2019.

Although La Albiceleste looked sharp in patches, they did not really dominate the game. The early goal gave Argentina an advantage but Paraguay played really well to remain in contention and came close on a couple of occasions but weren't clinical enough in front of goal.

Uruguay and Chile play out draw at Arena Pantanal

Chile started as the better side and went ahead after 26 minutes thanks to Eduardo Vargas. Vargas worked a nice one-two with striker partner Ben Brereton before lashing an unstoppable shot past Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera. It was Vargas' 14th goal in the tournament, making him the joint fifth-top goal scorer at the Copa America.

Uruguay had not scored in their last four games before tonight but they grew as the game went on and got a deserved equaliser midway through the second half. Matias Vecino nodded a corner into the six-yard box and as Luis Suarez grappled with Vidal as the ball was knocked into the roof of the net. The goal was first given to Suarez but then classed as an own goal by Vidal.

Copa America standings in Group A

The victory for Argentina puts Lionel Messi's side on seven points from three games and leaves them top of Group A, two points ahead of Chile, four ahead of Paraguay and six ahead of Uruguay. Bolivia are bottom of the group with no points from two matches so with four of the five teams qualifying for the last eight, Argentina are sure of progressing.

Copa America 2021 scores from games on Monday

Argentina 1-0 Paraguay

Uruguay 1-1 Chile

Image Credits - aufoficial, afaseleccion Instagram