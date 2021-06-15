Copa America Results: Argentina Held To 1-1 Draw, Romero Stars For Paraguay With Hat-trick

Copa America saw two excellent encounters as Argentina kicked off their campaign with a match against fellow South American powerhouses Chile, while Paraguay squared off against Bolivia in their tournament opener on Tuesday. Here is more on the the Copa America results, latest Copa America 2021 scores alongside other details of both these clashes.

#CopaAmérica 🏆



¡El mejor festejo para un debut soñado en CONMEBOL Copa América para Ángel Romero! Un lujo que tiene la @Albirroja



🇵🇾 Paraguay 🆚 Bolivia 🇧🇴#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/taN5h2Je6o — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 15, 2021

Who won in Copa America last night? Paraguay thrash Bolivia to top Zona Sur

Bolivia started off the match well getting an early lead within the first 10 minutes of the class with the hosts pushed on the backfoot. Heading into the second half after trailing the visitors by a narrow goal, Paraguay came out all guns blazing as Alejandro Romero had a night to remember with the 26-year-old Al-Taawoun player scoring a second-half hat-trick to help his team register an incredible comeback and walk away with three points from the clash.

His heroics' also saw Paraguay claim the first spot and be the highest-ranked team in the group consisting of teams like Argentina, Uraguay, and Chile at the end of the first round. Paraguay will be eager to carry on their winning momentum when their lock horns with Argentina next with Bolivia set up for a meeting against Chile in their upcoming encounter.

Copa America results last night: Argentina drop points against Chile

Argentina started off their Copa America 2021 campaign with great intent as Lionel Messi and co. entered the match following an amazing run of form and were eager to start their campaign on a positive note with a win over fellow South American giants Chile on their mind.

Making it largely in the Argentina vs Chile highlights, Lionel Messi handed Argentina the much-needed breakthrough at the half-hour mark in the game with the FC Barcelona star scoring a stunning free-kick to hand his team the early lead in the match. He was a constant menace for the Chilean defense as the 33-year old striker consistently managed to find pockets of space and threaten his opponents' goal by creating chances for not just himself but also his teammates on Monday.

Heading in the half-time, with a 1-0 lead against their name, Argentina was cruising through the match and seem to walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes. Although Emiliano Martinez stood up and managed to stop Arturo Vidal's penalty kick, Chile's Eduardo Vargas came back to find the back on the net and bring the match down to a 1-1 draw.

Argentina failed to compile on Messi's brilliance amidst the Copa America results last night and will be eager to avoid repeating the mistake as they look to help the FC Barcelona attacker fulfill his dream of winning a national title with Argentina this year.

