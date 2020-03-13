The Debate
Coronavirus In Spain: FC Barcelona To Stop Training Saturday Onwards After Virus Outbreak

Football News

Coronavirus in Spain: Barcelona to stop all training activities from Saturday onwards in order to curb the ongoing Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus in Spain

Barcelona are the latest team to suspend training activities due to Coronavirus in Spain. The Catalan-based club arrived at this conclusion after LaLiga was suspended for the next two matchdays across the country. UEFA authorities also announced that the Champions League and Europa League will be suspended until further notice in order to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Coronavirus in football: Complete list of players and managers who have tested

Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus in Spain: UEFA suspends Barcelona vs Napoli match at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi and co. will be given some time off from practice duties as Barcelona officials made the decision to suspend training activities from Saturday onwards. Barcelona head coach Quique Setien had his players on the training ground on Friday morning but will not expect them to show up until further notice. Barcelona's next three competitive games have been called off including their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Napoli which was scheduled for next week.

Also Read | Everton confirm squad in quarantine after players show Coronavirus symptoms

Coronavirus in Spain: Barcelona halt training sessions due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Also Read | Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors following Coronavirus crisis: Report

Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus in Spain: LaLiga suspended until further notice

Also Read | Premier League matches to be played in empty stadiums due to Coronavirus outbreak: Report

Coronavirus in Spain: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Round of 16 clash suspended 

Also Read | Wimbledon set to be scrapped as ATP and WTA mull 6-week tennis ban: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
