Coronavirus In Spain: FC Barcelona To Stop Training Saturday Onwards After Virus Outbreak

Barcelona are the latest team to suspend training activities due to Coronavirus in Spain. The Catalan-based club arrived at this conclusion after LaLiga was suspended for the next two matchdays across the country. UEFA authorities also announced that the Champions League and Europa League will be suspended until further notice in order to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus in Spain: UEFA suspends Barcelona vs Napoli match at Camp Nou

UEFA suspends the #BarçaNapoli @ChampionsLeague match that was set to be played next week at Camp Nou.



MORE INFORMATION: https://t.co/TaarucNG8M

Lionel Messi and co. will be given some time off from practice duties as Barcelona officials made the decision to suspend training activities from Saturday onwards. Barcelona head coach Quique Setien had his players on the training ground on Friday morning but will not expect them to show up until further notice. Barcelona's next three competitive games have been called off including their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Napoli which was scheduled for next week.

Coronavirus in Spain: Barcelona halt training sessions due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Given the healthcare situation and according to the recommendations of the Club's medical staff, the first team has suspended all activity until further notice.

Coronavirus in Spain: LaLiga suspended until further notice

@LaLigaEN will be suspended for at least the next two matchdays.

Coronavirus in Spain: Real Madrid vs Manchester City Round of 16 clash suspended

@UEFA confirm the suspension of the last-16 match between @ManCity and @realmadriden on Tuesday 17th March at the Etihad Stadium.

