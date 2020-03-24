Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Villa Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Shows Worrying COVID-19 Symptoms

The coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world on a massive scale. Entire governments have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which has shown no signs of slowing down in the last two weeks. Europe is now the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, with Italy and Spain the worst-hit countries on the continent.

The United Kingdom announced a nationwide lockdown on March 23. A host of Premier League stars have been going for regular check-ups in order to make sure they have not contracted the virus. Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina had some news to share regarding his health during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

English Premier League suspended until April 30, 2020

English football will be suspended until at least 30 April because of the continued spread of coronavirus.



All games in England's PremierLeague, EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship, and all fixtures in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, are currently postponed. pic.twitter.com/7wFhWLj0EF — Sports Moments (@SportsMoments7) March 20, 2020

Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina admits he has shown symptoms of coronavirus

Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina believes he's just overcome coronavirus.



He wasn't tested but thinks he had it after becoming ill last week.#AVFC pic.twitter.com/H7oMEYin4W — Free Radio News (@freeradionews) March 24, 2020

In conversation with radio station Cope, Pepe Reina admitted that he has shown signs of coronavirus infection a week ago. The on-loan Aston Villa goalkeeper was quoted as saying “Last week it was my turn to go through the bug. 'It has been a different week, of taking precautions not to infect the people who live with me. Here tests are not conducted unless you are [in a] very bad [state]. Speaking to the doctors, the symptoms I had were of it, without official confirmation of it but everything pointed to it. We are very privileged people. We have a big house, with a garden. I think of the people who live in a 70m squared apartment with two children and for me they are people who are showing a lot of strength.”

Aston Villa's Pepe Reina claims that he lives a privileged life, urges people to stay indoors

Pepe Reina: “We are very privileged people. We have a big house, with a garden. I think of the people who live in a 70m apartment with two children and for me they are people who are showing a lot of strength.” [cope] #avfc pic.twitter.com/9epqiEKN01 — villareport (@villareport) March 24, 2020

