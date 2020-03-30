The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus Pandemic: Tottenham Allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn To Fly Back Home

Football News

Coronavirus pandemic: Tottenham Hotspur allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to fly back home despite the ongoing coronavirus lockdown across the UK.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus pandemic

The trajectory of coronavirus cases across the United Kingdom has been on the rise over the last couple of days. British Prime minister Boris Johnson, who himself tested positive for the COVID-19 strain has said that things are going to get worse in the coming days and has urged citizens to remain at home amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. However, despite strict government regulations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tottenham have allowed two of their Premier League stars - Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn - to return home to their families.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sends message to fans amid crisis

Coronavirus pandemic in the UK

Premier League stars urge fans to remain indoors during coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Premier League rallies 'Stay At Home' message as coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc

Coronavirus pandemic: Tottenham allow Son Heung-min to fly back to South Korea for 'personal reasons'

Also Read | Ronaldinho, Ian Wright and other footballers who went to jail

Tottenham attackers Son Heung-Min and Steven Bergwijn were allowed to depart the UK for South Korea and the Netherlands, respectively. Son Heung-min, who is currently in rehabilitation for a fracture, cited 'personal reasons' as his reason to head back to South Korea. Bergwijn has left for Holland in order to spend time with his wife as they are expecting their first child together. The coronavirus pandemic has forced Premier League officials to suspend all matches till at least April 30, 2020. 

Also Read | Neymar posts pictures with friends amid coronavirus lockdown, receives flak from fans

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect sick wife with COVID-19

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES