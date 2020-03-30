Coronavirus Pandemic: Tottenham Allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn To Fly Back Home

The trajectory of coronavirus cases across the United Kingdom has been on the rise over the last couple of days. British Prime minister Boris Johnson, who himself tested positive for the COVID-19 strain has said that things are going to get worse in the coming days and has urged citizens to remain at home amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. However, despite strict government regulations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tottenham have allowed two of their Premier League stars - Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn - to return home to their families.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sends message to fans amid crisis

Coronavirus pandemic in the UK

Premier League stars urge fans to remain indoors during coronavirus lockdown

Also Read | Premier League rallies 'Stay At Home' message as coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc

Coronavirus pandemic: Tottenham allow Son Heung-min to fly back to South Korea for 'personal reasons'

📰 The Club has given permission for both Heung-Min Son and @StevenBergwijn to return to their home countries.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 29, 2020

Also Read | Ronaldinho, Ian Wright and other footballers who went to jail

#THFC have confirmed that Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn have been permitted to return to South Korea and the Netherlands respectively.



Son for personal reasons, Bergwijn ahead of the birth of his child. They'll continue their remote training and rehab work while away. — Charlie Eccleshare (@CDEccleshare) March 29, 2020

Tottenham attackers Son Heung-Min and Steven Bergwijn were allowed to depart the UK for South Korea and the Netherlands, respectively. Son Heung-min, who is currently in rehabilitation for a fracture, cited 'personal reasons' as his reason to head back to South Korea. Bergwijn has left for Holland in order to spend time with his wife as they are expecting their first child together. The coronavirus pandemic has forced Premier League officials to suspend all matches till at least April 30, 2020.

Also Read | Neymar posts pictures with friends amid coronavirus lockdown, receives flak from fans

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect sick wife with COVID-19