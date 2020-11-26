Coronavirus Tiers: Liverpool, London Reportedly Set To Welcome Back Fans For EPL 2020/21

It has been learned that the reigning champions of the Premier League (EPL) Liverpool and London are all set to welcome back fans. As of now, the ongoing edition of the EPL that had commenced on September 12 is currently being held behind closed doors due to the global pandemic. In fact, the last season (2019/20 season was halted for three months in March this year due to coronavirus fear as a result of which the tournament concluded in late July instead of May.

As per reports in English media, since Liverpool and London are in Tier 2, they have been granted permission from the UK government to welcome back 2,000 supporters into stadiums. Liverpool play their home games at the Anfield Stadium. Meanwhile, the big teams from London include the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, etc. The 'Gunners' play their home games at the Emirates Stadium, while the 'Spurs' and the 'Blues' host their games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and, the Stamford Bridge respectively.

The status of other teams

While few of the big teams will be happy to have their fans back to cheer for them, there are other teams who have not received a green signal to fill their stadiums and one of those teams happens to be the most successful English club- Manchester United.

This is because Manchester will remain in Tier 3 as a result of which no fans will be allowed to enter Old Trafford for the time being. Apart from Man United, their Manchester rivals- Manchester City, Aston Villa, Leicester, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield United, West Brom, and Everton will not be welcoming any supporters either.

Fans all set to root for Liverpool come December

So when will the fans make their presence felt with their enthusiasm passion? The answer is in a few days' time when the EPL title-holders Liverpool host the Wolves i.e. Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. in a Premier League match at the Anfield Stadium on December 5.

