Costa Rica Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoff Match?

Costa Rica are all set to lock horns in their play-off clash with New Zealand at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Tuesday to determine the final FIFA World Cup 2022 spot. The game will commence live at 11:30 PM IST on June 14. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting contest to determine who would go to Qatar later this year, here is a look at how to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off match live in India, and the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live streaming details.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand live streaming details in India

Fans wanting to watch the final FIFA World Cup 2022 play-off match live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The game will be broadcasted live on Sports 18. As for the Costa Rica vs New Zealand live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention.

How to watch Costa Rica vs New Zealand live outside India?

The table below lists some of the broadcasters that will telecast the game in countries such as Costa Rica, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Country Broadcaster Time Costa Rica Repretel, Teletica 12:00 PM local time on June 14 New Zealand Sky Sport 1 6:00 AM NZT on June 15 MENA Alkass, beIN Sports 9:00 PM AST Arabia on June 14 UK BBC 7:00 PM BST on June 14 US FOX Sports, Telemundo 2:00 PM ET on June 14

Costa Rica vs New Zealand h2h record

The two sides have met each other on just one occasion previously, with Costa Rica winning the clash by an emphatic scoreline of 4-0. The South American side won the contest thanks to an outstanding brace from Alvaro Saborio and a goal each from Alonso Solis and captain Bryan Ruiz.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand team news

Costa Rica predicted starting line-up: Keylor Navas (GK); Bryan Oviedo, Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Carlos Martínez; Gerson Torres, Yeltsin Tejeda; Orlando Galo, Brandon Aguilera, Johan Venegas; Joel Campbell.

Injuries: Cristian Gamboa, Alonso Martínez, Ronald Matarrita, José Guillermo Ortiz.

New Zealand predicted starting line-up: Oliver Sail (GK); Bill Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith; Joe Bell; Kosta Barbarouses, Liberato Cacace, Tim Payne, Matthew Garbett; Alex Greive, Chris Wood.

Injuries: Sarpreet Singh, Ryan Thomas.