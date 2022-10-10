Cristiano Ronaldo: A Statistical Insight Into Man United Star's 700 Club Career Goals

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday scripted history as he became the player to score 700 club goals in his career. Ronaldo reached the milestone during Sunday's Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton. The Manchester United forward netted a goal in the 44th minute of the game after replacing Anthony Martial in the starting XI. Ronaldo's goal helped United take a lead over Everton as Antony had already levelled the game with an equaliser in the 15th minute. Thanks to Ronaldo's goal, United won the game 2-1 to climb to the 5th position in the Premier League points table.

The 37-year-old now has 700 club goals to his name in overall 945 appearances. As far as Ronaldo's overall tally is concerned, the former Real Madrid star has scored a total of 817 goals, including 117 goals for his national team. Ronaldo has the most professional goals scored by any player in the history of the sport. Let's take a statistical insight into Ronaldo's 700 club goals.

Club goals

Ronaldo has scored the most number of his career club goals for Spanish side Real Madrid. Manchester United is second on the list, followed by Juventus.

Club Year Goals Apps Manchester United 2003-2009, 2021-present 144 340 Juventus 2018-2021 101 134 Real Madrid 2009-2018 450 438 Sporting CP 2002-2003 5 31

League-wise breakdown

Ronaldo has scored the most number of his career club goals in Spain's La Liga, followed by England's Premier League and Italy's Serie A. He has also scored three goals in the Primeira Liga of Portugal.

League Goals Premier League 103 La Liga 311 Serie A 81 Primeira Liga 3

Competition-wise breakdown

Ronaldo is the all-time leading goal-scorer in UEFA Champions League history with 140 goals to his name. He has 22 goals in Copa del Rey, 13 goals in FA Cup, and seven goals in FIFA Club World Cup.

Competition Goals UEFA Champions League 140 Europa League 1 Copa del Rey 22 FA Cup 13 Spanish Super Cup 4 EFL Cup 4 Coppa Italia 4 Taca de Portugal 2 Supercoppa Italia 2 Club World Cup 7 UEFA Super Cup 2 UCL Qualifier 1

