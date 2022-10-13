Cristiano Ronaldo Accepts Improper Conduct Charge After Erik Ten Hag Said 'he Will Not'

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly accepted a Football Association charge for improper conduct, in relation to the incident when Ronaldo knocked off a fan’s phone. Following United’s 1-0 loss against Everton in the Premier League on April 9 this year, the 37-year-old appeared to knock a fan’s phone out of his hands. Meanwhile, on being asked about the charge in the press conference ahead of the Manchester United vs Omonia Nicosia, Europa League clash, the United manager said, “We talked about that and he will not accept it.”

Ronaldo accepts FA's improper conduct charge

However, reports emerging later stated that Erik’s answer was a misinterpretation of the question while confirming that Ronaldo has accepted the charge. A source from the Old Trafford-based side also claimed that United will support Ronaldo in the matter so that he avoids a potential ban from the upcoming games. The Portuguese superstar had earlier apologised for his angry outburst towards the fan, through a social media post.

Ronaldo smashing someone’s phone at full time 🤣🤣 EFC pic.twitter.com/nw0XIK2enR — ToffeesCentral (@ToffeesCentraI) April 9, 2022

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship,” Ronaldo wrote.

FA's charge on Cristiano Ronaldo

Meanwhile, in a statement informing about the charges against Ronaldo last month, the FA said, “Regulation and Discipline update: Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022. It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent”.

The fan's mother criticized Cristiano Ronaldo in September

Speaking to The Mirror on Ronaldo’s behavior towards the fan named Jacob Kelly, who was filming the footballer, Jacob’s mother said, “Let's hope he finally gets the right punishment. He can't keep getting away with it. His behavior is unacceptable. I'm being hounded by people saying I'm dragging it up again but I didn't know anything about it. He should have been dealt with six months ago. My son talks about what happened to him every day. He still hasn't had his phone back.” The mother added that Ronaldo should have paid for the phone and continued to slam the footballer for his behavior.