Cristiano Ronaldo Admits He's 'not Happy' With What Manchester United Have Achieved So Far

As people across the world bid adieu to 2021 and embraced 2022, Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo took to his Instagram handle to reflect on his year that saw some major events in his career including transfer from Juventus to The Red Devils. In his Instagram post, the Portuguese veteran admitted that he is "not happy" with how Manchester United has performed so far in the ongoing season and called for 'higher spirit and a stronger mentality' in the dressing room.

The 36-year-old made a sensational return to the Theatre of Dreams in the summer transfer window and has netted 14 times in 21 games and has become Man Utd's highest goal scorer so far this season, however, his club has blown hot and cold and Ronaldo admitted that the team has to work harder as they aren't achieving much.

Cristiano Ronaldo reflects on 2021 with Juventus, Man Utd and Portugal National team

"2021 is coming to an end and it was far from being an easy year, despite my 47 goals scored across all competitions. At Juventus, I was proud to win the Italian Cup and the Italian Supercup, and become the Serie A Top Scorer. For Portugal, becoming the Euro Top Scorer was also a high point this year. And of course, my return to Old Trafford will always be one of the most iconic moments in my career."

"But I’m not happy with what we are achieving in Man United. None of us are happy, I’m sure of that. We know that we have to work harder, play better and deliver way more than we are delivering right now. Let’s make this New Year’s Eve a turning point of the season! Let’s embrace 2022 with a higher spirit and a stronger mentality. Let’s take us above and beyond, let’s reach for the stars and put this club right where it belongs! Join us, we’re counting on all of you!" Cristiano Ronaldo wrote.

Image: AP