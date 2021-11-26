Cristiano Ronaldo & Cuadrado's War Of Words Captured On Camera After UCL Loss At Juventus

Serie A giants Juventus suffered a shocking exit in the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Porto last season when the Portuguese outfit defeated them on away goals after the score was tied 4-4 at the end of both legs.

The Old Lady's disappointing loss was captured in Amazon Prime Video's popular documentary, 'All or Nothing,' where five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and teammate Juan Cuadrado can be seen having a heated exchange at halftime.

The heated exchange between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado happened at halftime when Porto was leading the second leg at the Allianz Stadium by a goal to nil. This meant that the Portuguese club had a 3-1 aggregate lead against their Italian opponents.

With the Bianconeri losing, Ronaldo was fuming at halftime. The Portuguese captain attempted to motivate his players by removing his frustration when he stated that they had not been good enough and needed to perform better as per their high standards. Although Juan Cuadrado attempted to calm him down, it only further angered Ronaldo. The heated exchange between the duo can be read below.

Ronaldo: "We have to work harder. What the f***! We didn't play at all! Nothing!"

Cuadrado: "Don't worry"

Ronaldo: "We played s***, always!"

Cuadrado: "You must be an example for everyone"

Ronaldo: "I'm included too. We have to tell each other the truth. We played s***. This is a Champions League match. We need to have personality."

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo attempted to calm things down

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado seemingly at odds at halftime, Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo attempted to calm both players down. "That's enough, let's go. That's enough, Cri. That's enough, Juan. We have to be calm and patient. We will continue in this spirit, but without arguing, with the posture of someone who wants to win," said Pirlo.

The Serie A giants would eventually lose the tie 3-2 and would be knocked out of the UEFA Champions League due to away goals. With Juventus having suffered a heartbreaking exit, Ronaldo would leave the Turin outfit to join Premier League giants Manchester United during the 2021/22 summer transfer window.