Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez Suffer Tragic Death Of Newborn Baby Boy

Ace Portuguese footballer and Manchester United star player Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez have announced the tragic death of their newborn son late on Monday. Sharing the grim news on Instagram, he said, “It's the biggest pain any parent can feel.” He further said that it was only the birth of a baby girl that gave him and his partner “hope and happiness.” In October last year, Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez had announced that they were expecting twins.

“We are devastated and ask for privacy at this very difficult time, he wrote in his post. He added, “Our boy, you are our angel. We will love you forever.” Notably, the Portuguese star thanked doctors and nurses, and hospital workers for all they care.

There are 4 other children in Ronaldo & Georgina's household. Cristiano Jr, born in 2010, twins Eva and Mateo, born in June 2017, and a daughter named Alana Martina born in 2017.

(Image: AP)