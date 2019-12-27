The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo And Novak Djokovic Break The Internet With Training Clip

Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo was caught on video giving tennis great Novak Djokovic some training tips on how to jump. See how both sportsmen sweat it out in the gym

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Novak Djokovic turned to Cristiano Ronaldo for some help regarding his training regime. The former Manchester United forward was caught on video helping out Serbian tennis star - Novak Djokovic - in the gym. Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded the video to his official social media handle.

Novak Djokovic does a decent job at emulating the 34-year-old footballer, who seemed impressed by his attempts inside the empty gym. The two laughed and hugged afterward in the video that has already accumulated millions of likes on social media. 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic train together

Also Read | Tottenham hire lip readers while investigating alleged racist abuse of Antonio Rudiger

Juventus FC star Cristiano Ronaldo's insane athletic prowess

 

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo has been outstanding in the last decade, scored 555 goals since 2010

Also Read | Jose Mourinho assures Tottenham Hotspur will take action over Rudiger incident

Juventus FC had Cristiano Ronaldo to thank after the Portuguese star scored a towering header in the dying stages of their match against Sampdoria to bag all three points. In doing so, the Bianconeri moved level with Serie A title contenders - Inter Milan. They are now at the top of the table.

The former Real Madrid star was showered with praises for his outstanding athletic prowess which helped him jump above the three Sampdoria defenders. Cristiano Ronaldo has been known to score some amazing headers over the course of his career.

However, his recent goal against Sampdoria is truly sensational. He jumped to a reported height of 2.56 m in order to hand Juventus the crucial three points. That said, the five-time Ballon d'Or was left heartbroken when Juventus were defeated in the final of the Supercopa Italiano by a 1-3 margin.

Also Read | Jesse Lingard's DISASTROUS run continues as he goes a year without scoring a goal in PL

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford gives a shoutout to Cristiano Ronaldo

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer critical of Man United's 'testimonial' display against Watford

Published:
COMMENT
