Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes 1st Men's Player To Score At Five World Cups After Goal Vs Ghana

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a massive feat on November 24 as he became the first men's footballer in history to score at five FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).

The 37-year-old scored the opener to help Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in their opening game of the tournament. The other two goals for Portugal were scored by Joao Felix and Rafael Leao. Meanwhile, Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari scored a goal each for Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo a goal closer to breaking another record

With Cristiano Ronaldo (8) having scored a goal against Ghana, he is now just two goals away from breaking Eusebio's (9) record to become the top scorer for Portugal in World Cups. He could also achieve this feather under his cap after having already scored the highest number of goals in international football (118) amongst anybody.

As for the goal, the Portugal striker scored a penalty in the 65th minute to help his side register a 3-2 victory against Ghana. Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana eight minutes later, but Joao Felix regained the lead for Portugal in the 78th and Rafael Leao added a third. Osman Bukari reduced Ghana's deficit in the 89th, with the goal only going down in consolation with Portugal hanging on by the skin of their teeth.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo was looking to showcase his talents to potential new clubs after having his contract terminated at Manchester United this week. After wasting two good chances in the first half, he tumbled under a challenge by Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu to earn a penalty. Wheeling away after the ball struck the back of the net, a smiling Ronaldo performed his usual leap and swivel in the air — the crowd roared his trademark “SI-UUU” as he did the pirouette — before getting mobbed by teammates.

