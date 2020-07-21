Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Fastest To Net 50 Serie A Goals With Brace Against Lazio

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's blistering run of form continued in the Serie A against Lazio. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice to bag several records in the competition. The double against Lazio takes his tally to 50 Serie A goals within two seasons in Italy, becoming the fastest player to achieve the milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes fastest player to score 50 Serie A goals

Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot in the 51st minute after a shot struck by him was obstructed by an opponent's hand. The Portuguese bagged his 50th Serie A goal with the spot-kick, becoming the fastest to do so in the history of the competition, achieving the milestone in 61 games. Former football star Andriy Shevchenko occupies the second spot in the list, having netted 50 times in 68 games.

Interestingly, Ronaldo scored 84 goals in the Premier League. During his six-season stay at the Old Trafford, Ronaldo notched up this figure in 196 games under Sir Alex Ferguson. On the other hand, the Portuguese international netted a whopping 311 LaLiga goals during his nine-season stay at Real Madrid, managing 292 games in all.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record in Premier League, LaLiga

With 50 goals in the Serie A, Ronaldo has now become the first player to net 50 or more goals in the Premier League, LaLiga as well as the Italian domestic competition. However, he is not the first player to score in three different leagues. Edin Dzeko has also scored 50 or more goals in three different leagues, with Man City in the Premier League, Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and AS Roma in Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads Serie A charts

Apart from the penalty kick, Ronaldo doubled his side's lead in the 55th minute from a sensational counter-attack with teammate Paulo Dybala. With his double against Lazio, Ronaldo is now the joint top scorer in Serie A alongside striker Ciro Immobile. The Italian striker's penalty late in the game takes his tally to 30 goals in the competition, tied with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo still has four games to overtake Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the Europea Golden Boot race. The Poland international has netted 34 times this season. Meanwhile, Juventus now have an eight-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan with 80 points to their credit. The Bianconeri will next play Udinese on Thursday.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter