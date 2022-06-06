Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence After Being Named Manchester United's Player Of Season

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo shared his first post since winning the club's Player of the Season award after having another fantastic season in front of goal. Even though the Red Devils struggled for most of the campaign, the Portuguese captain was an exception as he was the club's top goalscorer in the Premier League with 18 goals in 30 matches, only five goals behind Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after winning Player of the Season award

After winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Goal of the Season award, Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official Twitter handle and posted emojis of being grateful. Despite having such an incredible season with the club, the Portuguese international could only help Manchester United finish the Premier League season in sixth place, with very few other players making key contributions over the course of the campaign.

Ronaldo extends record goalscoring in international colours

While Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult campaign on his return to Manchester United at the beginning of this season, his impressive run with Portugal continues. After breaking Ali Daei's record of 109 goals last year, the 37-year-old scored a recording-extending 116th and 117th goals for Portugal against Switzerland on Sunday.

Ronaldo had gone five games and nearly nine months without an international goal until Portugal routed Switzerland 4-0 in the Nations League on Sunday. After scoring twice in four first-half minutes, Ronaldo missed two more good chances before halftime to secure his hat-trick. However, had a goal not been disallowed for a late offside flag in the second half, Ronaldo would have netted his 11th hat-trick for his national side.

With a massive 4-0 win over Switzerland, thanks to yet another magnificent performance from their captain Ronaldo, Portugal go on top of the League A Group 2 standings with 4 points after two games. While they are level on points with second-placed Czech Republic, they do have a better goal difference. They will next face Jaroslav Šilhavý's side on June 9, in what could be a pivotal game in deciding how the group shapes up.